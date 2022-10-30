



Thursday saw the work begin in earnest on the new leisure area in the Port of Torrevieja, a private initiative that is being built in Paseo del Mar. The project was finally able to get underway following the recent opening of the new fish market.

In Orihuela two more councillors have been summoned to answer charges before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, regarding irregularities in the placement of contracts, and in San Fulgencio Council has given the greenlight to its Municipal Youth Plan for the period 2022-2025.