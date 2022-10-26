



We have yet to get through Halloween, Christmas and New Year, but Torrevieja has this week launched the Carnaval schedule which will be taking place in 2023.

The councillor for Fiestas in Torrevieja, Concha Sala, along with the president of the Cultural Association “Carnaval de Torrevieja”, Francisco Pizana, and the creator of the artwork, Damián Bear, previewed the event with the launch of the latest poster that will be used to promote one of the most colourful calendars that the town offers.

The poster is a work of Damián Bear, who wanted to mark a turning point between the designs that preceded his work by not representing the queens of the carnival or an allegory of their fantasies, considered by many as iconic imagery. Instead, Bear has wanted to represent in a futuristic and innovative way the great family of the carnival that “as the universe appears every day a new satellite, a new planet, in the carnival every day new troupes come out that make it grow”.

The poster also features two kissing Venetian masks, which he says represents the union of the Torrevieja comparsas.

However, despite them being excluded from the poster, the queens will still be in the event, the pinnacle of which might be the Grand Parade which will take place on Sunday 12 February 2023, from Plaza de María Asunción, calle Ramón Gallud to the intersection with calle Orihuela.

There will also be a night parade on Saturday 18 February 2023, departing at 7:00 p.m. from Plaza de María Asunción, and following the same route.