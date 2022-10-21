



The activity will take place from 28 to 30 October with ten participating establishments and a price of 3.50 euros for a tapa and drink

The municipality of San Fulgencio is preparing what will be the seventh edition of its Tapas Route. The gastronomic event will take place on the 28th, 29th and 30th of October in the bars and restaurants of the town registered for this event.

The Mayor, José Sampere, and the Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter, presented the event, in which ten establishments from both the town centre and the urbanisation area will take part. “We are back for another year with this tapas route which, after seven editions, has become one of the most awaited events in the municipality and one of the most popular,” said Parmenter. A drink and a tapa will cost 3.50 euros.

The event is organised by the Town Council through the Department of Tourism with the aim of boosting the hotel and catering industry and the local economy and boosting the leisure offer of the town, as well as “promoting and bringing the most traditional gastronomic culture to our foreign residents”, said the councillor.

The participating establishments included in the route will be Sami’s Café, bar L’Ajuntament, bar David, Fiestas Belga, bar Santa Monica, bar-tapería La Rosa Negra, Olive and Joe’s, Em’s Dreams, bar Enaybe and Cervecería Bavarius, where the participating public can collect their ‘tapaporte’ when the event begins with which to stamp and evaluate their visit and opt for the different prizes.

Parmenter stressed that the Town Hall will provide free bus routes between the town centre and the urbanisation, “to facilitate the participation of those who do not have transport and to promote road safety by preventing participants from travelling in their own vehicles”.

The bus service will start on Friday 28th from 20:00 to 00:00 hours, and Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th, from 12:00 to 19:00 hours and from 20:00 to 00:00 hours.

For his part, the mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, wanted to invite all citizens to participate in this event, noting that “we hope that this tapas route is to the liking of all the people San Fulgencio, and also of all the people who visit us during these days, to enjoy our town and the richness of our cuisine”.