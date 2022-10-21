



The first pomegranates from the Mollar Granada Denomination of Origin (DO) have been picked this week, with Elche CF goalkeeper, Edgar Badía, making the first ceremonial cut of the fruit.

The event was held at the Casa Gran d’Asprella in the district of Las Bayas. This year a reduction of around 30% is expected compared to last year due to the weather conditions that have been experienced with rains and extreme heat. With all this, producers foresee a production of between 35 and 40 million kilos, compared to 50 tons last year.

For their part, the mayor, Carlos González, and the president of the Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, have valued this essential product of the Camp d’Elx and have encouraged the population to increase the consumption of the “DO” to support the brand and this illicit product on the market.

All have recognized the protection that obtaining the DO seal has meant for the Granada Mollar de Elche and its importance for the agricultural sector of Camp d’Elx.