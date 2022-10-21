



Los Alcázares joins the Halloween celebration to offer residents and visitors the chance to enjoy different and terrifying days in the municipality.

The Department of Economic Impulse have launched a decoration competition for homes and businesses, from October 29 to November 2. “Anyone who wants to can participate in this contest that will distribute prizes to the best decorated premises and houses in the municipality,” explains the Councillor for Economic Impulse, Pedro José Sánchez.

There will be three prizes for the three best decorated houses, of 100, 300 and 500 euro; and the best decorated shop or restaurant will win a prize of 200 euro.

Starting on October 29, two “terrifying booths” will also be set up, one on the Paseo Real de la Feria de Los Alcázares, and the other in the Plaza Miguel de Cervantes de Los Narejos. Along with these two booths, different activities and workshops for the little ones will take place on the afternoon of October 31st. “There will be face-painting, a pumpkin-making workshop and many other activities,” says the Councillor for Youth, Pedro Pascual Lamas, who invites families to “come to these booths during these days to get soaked and get carried away by the spirit of Halloween”.

During the afternoon of Monday, October 31, starting at 5:30 pm, children’s inflatables will also be set up in Plaza Manuel Floreal Menárguez. “It will be the ideal afternoon to go for a walk with the family around the town, enjoy the terrifying atmosphere and have fun in a different and special way”, underlines the Councillor for Youth, Pedro Pascual Lamas.

But not all activities related to Halloween can be enjoyed only by the little ones. The Department of Culture has organised an authentic circus show that will take place in the Plaza Manuel Floreal Menárguez on Saturday, October 29 at 8:30 pm The name of the show is ‘El festival de la hechicera’, “a performance show that will not leave anyone indifferent”, anticipates the Councillor for Culture, Antonio López Campoy.