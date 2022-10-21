



The Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, is carrying out tests to verify the operation of the ES-Alert protocol, part of which is a system which sends alerts to mobile phones in the event of emergencies or imminent catastrophes. It is a system also known as reverse 112.

A calendar of tests has been planned in the different Autonomous Communities. The emergency response centres, in coordination with the National Emergency Monitoring and Coordination Centre of the Ministry of the Interior, will send simulated messages warning of a civil protection risk and a beep, accompanied by vibration, to mobile phones.

This alert is a test and is no cause for panic. For the Valencia region, the date of the test is 27 October, and in Murcia it will take place on 2 November.

The full schedule of tests is:

October 24: Cantabria, Andalusia and Asturias.

October 27: Extremadura, Valencian Community and Galicia.

November 2: Murcia, Balearic Islands, Madrid, Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia.

November 10: Basque Country, Castilla y León, Canary Islands and Ceuta

November 16: Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja and Melilla.

The ES-Alert system was deployed on June 21, and is the result of collaboration between the Ministries of the Interior and of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, having been financed with recovery and resilience funds.

This technology, which is made available to state and regional civil protection authorities, adds a new alert tool to the population that the National Civil Protection System already has.