



Torrevieja’s Department of Health has reported making a significant organisational and staffing effort to strengthen the Primary Care work teams that cover Guardamar del Segura.

The health centre covering the municipality of Guardamar del Segura has incorporated two new doctors and two nurses, one of them in paediatrics, reducing medical care quotas below 1,500 patients per assigned doctor.

The Guardamar del Segura health centre will continue to offer care in the morning and afternoon. In addition, the radiology service will now be in operation from 08:00 to 15:00 and it is expected that in the coming days the presence of specialties will resume in the centre itself, avoiding unnecessary trips to the hospital.

The Strategic Plan implemented in recent months has prioritised the creation of new vacancies with the incorporation of new specialists and the active search for resources.

The new additions will make it possible to offer better care to patients and their families, reduce delays in care and favour a better approach to chronic patients. The restoration of health programs will allow them to return to levels prior to the start of the pandemic and even optimise them.

In Primary Care the Management has enabled additional reinforcement modules in the Primary Care teams, arranged and approved according to the organisational requests of the heads of the basic area of ​​the area. In this way, during the summer, they have been reinforced with the 24-hour opening of the 6 Continuous Care Points (PAC), and also with the incorporation of new modules that have made it possible to meet the demands of patients.

In Primary Care, the Department has incorporated 53 new Nurses. In addition, the centres have increased their number of doctors with the addition of 24 medical professionals and 5 Primary Care paediatricians. This data reflects the significant effort to recruit staff at a time when healthcare pressure and the lack of professionals at the national level are not easy.

The Manager, Pilar Santos, has valued the “significant contractual effort that is being made, the flexibility of our professionals and their high involvement. All this will allow us to meet the health demands of the population in a Department with an important seasonal component”.