



The President of Valencia, Ximo Puig, has given his support to Elche as a candidate to be the headquarters of the Spanish Aerospace Agency, or Agencia Aeroespacial Española.

For Ximo Puig, the city meets all the requirements to host the headquarters: from the leading national company in the sector, such as PLD Space, to infrastructures such as the Airport.

Other cities across Valencia are also expected to put themselves forward, including Alicante, which Puig has said he would also support, but his main bet is Elche.

“We will support all the Valencian cities that apply to have the headquarters, but the Generalitat’s commitment is for Elche”, he affirmed.