Garden Felix





Impatiens flowers are bright annuals that can light up any dark and shady part of your garden.

Growing impatiens is quite easy, as they can be propagated from seeds, or cuttings, very easily.

However, they are very sensitive to lack of water and will wilt quickly, if not watered.

You can use impatiens flowers as bedding plants, border plants, or in containers.

They enjoy moist, but well draining soil, and partial to deep shade. They do not do as well in full sun.

Place the impatiens plant in a hole at least as deep and wide as the rootball, sitting at the same level in the ground as it did in the pot.

You can plant impatiens flowers quite close to one another, 5-10 cm apart. The closer they are planted together, the faster the plants will grow together, to form a bank of lovely impatiens flowers.

Impatiens flowers do best when fertilised regularly. Use a water soluble fertiliser every two weeks, through spring and summer.

You can also use slow release fertiliser at the beginning of the spring season and once more half way through summer.

Impatiens do not need to be dead-headed, as they self clean their spent blooms and will bloom profusely all season long.