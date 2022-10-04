



On the occasion of the Day of Older Persons, the Mojácar Red Cross Local Assembly, as in previous years, celebrated this notable date with a Cooking Competition for the Elderly, which took place at its facilities on Mojácar beach.

This event is always a great success in participation, both in the kitchen and for tasting the superb creations that go with this call for entries.

For the 2022 cooking competition Mojácar Red Cross had more than 40 people making their preferred dishes, and of these, 15 chose to compete with the preparation of their “star” dishes.

A wide variety of recipes and flavours could be tasted. From omelettes, salads, meat, fish and pastries, to many kinds of sweets, all made with the mastery of expert hands following many years of serving the family table and with the secrets of a lifetime in the cooking pots.

The jury was made up of the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, Local Council councillor Francisco García Cerdá, and members of the Red Cross organisation.

As is usual in this contest, the jury had a very difficult job choosing the selection of the best dishes. It is almost an impossible mission to highlight so much skill, and above all, so much love and enthusiasm put into each dish.

Nonetheless, they fulfilled their aims: the winner obtained their prize, although with just a slight advantage, and most importantly, they spent a pleasant day getting together with friends and colleagues on the seashore.

Both Rosa María Cano and Francisco García Cerdá were able to chat with the locality’s senior citizens, and enjoy, as well as the excellent dishes, the happiness, vitality and good humour of our elderly.

Concepción Rivero Puche, President of the Mojácar Red Cross Local Assembly, thanked all the participants for their collaboration and enthusiasm, not only in this competition, but also in each and every one that they organise. She also thanked the Mojácar Mayor for her support for this and for all this association’s activities and needs.

The important work which all the Mojácar Red Cross volunteers do should be highlighted, and in particular with senior citizens. Always attentive, organising workshops, activities and most importantly, maintaining close contact with and monitoring them all in order to make active ageing a reality, with healthy habits and so that loneliness and despondency never appear in this important stage of life.