



Long awaited tickets are now on sale for the next very funny performance by the Rojales Pantomime Group of Treasure Island to be performed at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulcencio on the evenings of December 1st and 2nd, curtain up at 7.15pm and a matinee performance on Saturday, December 3rd at 2.15pm.

For only €10 per adult and €5 per child you can enjoy lots of raucous singing, fabulous dancing, slapstick comedy….. together with lots of funny surprises, and we won’t even charge you extra to join in with the ‘boos’ and the ‘he’s behind you’ shouts that we expect from our audience participation…… oh yes we do!

Join us as Long John Silver and his motley crew sail away to the Caribbean to search for buried treasure, accompanied by Mum (whose a man) and her son Jim (whose a woman) – only in pantomime! Will they find it…. and what adventures do they encounter on their journey. You just have to join us to find out and you can do so by purchasing tickets from the following outlets –

Card Place, Benimar; Post Room, Benijofar; Post Box, Dona Pepa; Post Box, Entre Naranjos; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Bargain Books, San Miguel; Help Vega Baja, San Miguel; Quesada Computers, Quesada

Or to reserve tickets on the night email voreilly16@googlemail.com.

All ticket money will be donated to various local charities.