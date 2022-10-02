



‘El Boulevard’ is the result of the joint efforts of three prestigious architects from the Region of Murcia: Carlos Javier Martínez Ruiz, Ignacio García-Martos and Rafael Amat Tudurí, who have put their creative minds together again, after previously creating several successful residential developments in the destination.

“Our approach, given the situation of the plot, has been that El Boulevard will be connected adjacent to two commercial areas that already exist in La Manga Club, Las Sabinas and La Plaza, giving them stability, but although each will maintain it’s own identity, our project unifies the concept and consolidates restaurants, leisure and shopping in the destination”, said Carlos Javier Martínez Ruiz.

Currently, the closest shopping and leisure centre to La Manga Club is the Espacio Mediterráneo, in Cartagena, which is about twenty minutes away by car. All others are even further away, in the surroundings of Murcia, Águilas or Lorca, a journey of around an hour. As such the complex will respond to the needs of the resort that has recently turned 50 years old and whose users are predominantly British.

It is planned that El Boulevard will be a modern and luxurious two-story shopping centre that will house 16 modular premises, although the final number of establishments will be known after the sales are completed, since the owners will be able to adapt their size to their individual needs, by joining together several units. Most of them, 14, will be located on the ground floor, with establishments of between 70 and 80 m2. The other two will be located on the first floor, with larger premises, about 156 m2, and the use of private terraces of approximately 300 m2.

“This shopping centre aims to be a meeting point for those who want to enjoy shop windows and coffee conversations one step away from all other club facilities”.

“Being located right next to The Racquets Club, the tennis centre with 28 tennis and paddle tennis courts and a gymnasium that has recently upgraded its facilities, it is expected that users of the complex can also enjoy and practice their sports either before or after their visit to the complex”, said Martínez Ruiz.

The approximate investment amounts to 3.5 million euros. It is a project that will generate between 60 and 70 direct and indirect jobs during its construction. Once completed, La Manga Club Properties estimates that the creation of employment in this centre will be around 70 people.

In addition to the shopping centre, the El Boulevard project is bringing to the market an exclusive promotion of two luxury villas and five apartments, with swimming pool and gardens, which will be located on the same plot, but oriented towards the sports area, whose Users are targeted as the main target of this complex.

The owners or guests of El Boulevard will have access to all of the services and amenities of the entire complex, which has three golf courses, tennis courts, 8 football fields, a cove with private access, restaurants, medical facility, a pharmacy, 24 hour security, maintenance and parking.