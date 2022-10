The Greenland’s Bowls Club ensign was certainly flying high above the finals venue last week for the 14th edition of the Valencian Lawn Bowls Tournament, as the Los Montesinos based Club performed a ‘clean sweep’ in all seven disciplines, the first occasion this has been achieved in the history of the competition.

There is a new commercial complex planned for La Manga Club, and in sport there is a clean sweep for the England Under 18 and Under 20 football squads in the Costa Calida Supercup.