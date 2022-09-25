



CF Sporting Orihuela defeat CD Altet

CF Sporting Orihuela defeated CD Altet 2-0 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday.

Santa Pola CF B suffered a 2-0 home loss against visitors Guardamar Soccer CD.

CD Horadada took a point in a 2-2 draw against Bigastro CF, CF United Elche A defeated CF Sporting Albatera 2-0.

Elche Dream CF A defeated CFE Il-Licitana 3-2 in a five goals thriller in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

Óscar Sánchez Golsmedia 3rfef GVI Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2021-22 3rd RFEF Golsmedia awards include Orihuela’s Óscar Sánchez, nominated as best coach.

Sanchez took the helm of the team last season almost halfway through the season during a period of turmoil. Such was his work and dedication that he was able to reverse the situation, almost managing to reach the play promotion play-offs.

Ayo is nominated as best player, being UE Atzeneta’s biggest offensive striker leading the attack last season.

Louis Booker is nominated for best player, playing with UCAM Murcia B, having captained the team being a fundamental piece to play the promotion play-offs.

Caption: 2021-22 3rd RFEF Golsmedia awards nominations: Orihuela coach Óscar Sánchez.