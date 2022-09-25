



If you’re new to online casinos, here are some of the best casino games for beginners that you should try out before playing any other games.

If you’re looking to play either in the free play demo mode or in the real money mode at an online casino, there are several games that are better for beginners than others. These games are really easy to learn, and once you have learned how to play them, the rules to some of the other more difficult games should be a little easier to get to grips with.

Some of the best casino game formats for beginners that you may want to check out before trying any other games are video poker games, slot machines, blackjack, roulette, and scratchcards. Playing these games before trying any others can help build your confidence to try out other games, such as craps, baccarat, bingo, and most other poker games. Learn more about the best casino games for beginners right here.

Slots

When you sign up to a fully licensed online casino today, you will generally have access to a wide range of online slot machines. You can find 3-reel slots (also often referred to as classic slots) and 5-reel slots. Both types of slots are really easy to play, and they involve trying to land 3 or more matching symbols along any of the active win lines (aka paylines).

All you have to do is set your stake, hit the spin button, and then hope for the best. There’s no real skill involved, which is why they are so popular, especially with newbies. The newer 5 reel video slots at online casinos also tend to come with a variety of extras, such as Wild Symbol features, simple Picking Bonuses, and/or Free Spins Bonuses.

Video Poker

There are several different types of poker out there today, such as Texas Hold’em (the most popular), Omaha, Five Card Draw, Seven Card Stud, 3 Card Poker, and High Low Chicago. Once you have learned how to play one version of poker and the different types of winning hands there are, all other poker variants should be just as easy to learn, and a great way to learn how to play poker in its most basic form at an online casino is to play Video Poker.

Poker winning hands

The winning poker hands, in ascending order of their strength are a high card (the weakest hand), a pair, two pair, three of a kind, straight, flush, full house, four of a kind, straight flush, and royal flush (best possible hand). In Video Poker at online casinos, you won’t be playing against other players, which instantly takes the pressure off, and you can play at your own speed. The only other thing that you need to be aware of is that the lowest winning hand is a pair (usually jacks) or higher, not a high card.

Poker for Beginners

There are lots of new online casinos for beginners out there today, and they all currently have some kind of guaranteed new player welcome bonus up for grabs. These casinos are free to sign up to, and they tend to accept a wide range of popular online payment options. Now, let’s take a look at several other popular casino games for beginners.

Blackjack and roulette

If you’re looking for a more traditional game to play at an online casino, you may want to start by playing standard blackjack or roulette. American roulette comes with two green zeros, and both European and French roulette games come with one green zero. The rules of blackjack and roulette are relatively straightforward, but before playing, it would be a good idea to learn the basic rules or at least spend a few minutes playing in the free play demo mode.

In blackjack, the aim is to try and get as close to 21 points as possible while beating the dealer at the same time, and the aim of roulette is to try and guess where the ball will come to rest after it has finished spinning around the roulette wheel.

More great games for beginners

Instant win games at online casinos, such as online scratchcards, are also super-easy to learn how to play. All you have to do is buy a card and then virtually scratch off the panel to find out if you’ve won or not. It’s that simple. Most rounds last less than five seconds. After you have mastered these popular games for beginners, you may then want to move on to some of the more demanding games, such as craps, baccarat, and sic bo.

Alternatively, you may want to try what you’ve learned from playing blackjack and roulette or any other classic casino games in the free play demo mode by going to the live dealer casino to play hit titles, such as Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Live Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, and Live Sic Bo Deluxe. Other notable mentions include Live Baccarat, Live Spin-a-Win Roulette, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Live Roulette.