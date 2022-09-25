



There is a Torrevieja weather alert once again, covering the Alicante province, active on both Sunday 26 September, and Monday 26 September, for heavy rain and storms.

Although nothing really happened in Torrevieja during the last warning of a few days ago, many parts of Spain, including the Canaries, are having a particularly bad time at the moment, so it´s better to be prepared.

The current warnings for Alicante south, which covers Torrevieja:

Sunday 25 September 2022, from 12:00 to 23:59

Rains of up to 20mm, accompanied by storms. Intensifying from noon onwards.

Monday 26 September 2022, from 00:00 to 19:59

Continued risk of heavy rain and storms.

This was the situation at 10:00:







You can check the current status of the warnings from the official Spanish net office site, http://www.aemet.es/es/eltiempo/prediccion/avisos?l=770303&r=1

The other picture is from the app Rain Alarm, which can be downloaded onto your mobile.