



Ireland is a beautiful country where people have loved sports from time immemorial. Today, people here not only regularly play sports themselves but also closely follow various competitions and place bets on sports. As a result, a large number of bookmakers operate here. Match.Center is a unique platform that collects information on the most popular betting sites. Here you can find out pros and cons of different bookmakers, and also which platform offers the best odds for upcoming competitions, best bonuses and promotions.

Top Popular Bookmakers in Ireland

Sports betting is absolutely legal in Ireland, that is why many bookmakers operate here. Among the most popular are:

Bet365;

Novibet;

SkyBet;

William Hill;

BetFred and some others.

Each of the above bookmakers has its characteristics, so it makes sense to consider them in more detail.

Bet365

This bookmaker is one of the world’s first sports betting sites. It launched the online version in 2000 and has since remained one of the most popular bookmakers in the world. It is a leader by the number of active users, the number and quality of bonus programmes, and the number of markets, sports, and bets.

According to Match.Center experts, this bookmaker offers one of the best welcome bonuses in Ireland.

Novibet

This platform was founded in 2010 and initially operated throughout Southern Europe. Gradually it began to develop and search for new markets. In Ireland, it only started working this year and has already achieved good results. Today it has many users who like the terms of cooperation and great bonuses.

Skybet

It is one of the best betting sites that has 25 different sports in its range (including football, horse racing, Formula 1, and many more). Its users like the fact that Free bets credited here do not expire, so customers do not need to use them quickly on uninteresting matches.

The site has a nice, user-friendly design, thanks to which you can easily find everything you need. In addition, the platform combines both a sportsbook and a casino, so you will never be bored here.

William Hill

It is one of the oldest bookmakers, and it was founded in London in 1934. Today it is one of the best bookmakers in Ireland and in the world, offering its customers great odds and good cooperation conditions.

There are many live streams here, so users can make in-play bets. It allows them to change decisions and control the process of betting more instantly.

BetFred

Bet365 was founded in 1967 in the UK. Then it was a small bookmaker’s office, which became a huge corporation. In the early 2000s it created an online platform. Now it is one of the largest bookmakers not only in Ireland or the UK but throughout the world. It offers a considerable number of markets, sports, and bets. Moreover, it offers one of the best welcome bonuses.

What to Look for When Choosing?

Choosing the right bookmaker is a challenging task, so we advise you to pay attention to the following points:

User-friendly interface and mobile app availability;

Odds for your favorite sport;

Bonus programmes for newbies and existing customers;

Work of support service;

Reviews of real users;

Selection of payment systems and limits.

Before registering on the bookmaker’s website, you should carefully study the terms of cooperation – how to deposit and withdraw money from the account, how long it takes to withdraw winnings, what bets are available, and much more. The more you know about the bookmaker, the fewer unpleasant surprises you will have in the future. It makes sense to immediately read the reviews on independent platforms, such as Match.Center, so you can assess the bookmaker’s problems and how it copes with them.