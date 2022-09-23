



This Thursday Carp-R-Us fished their Memorial Cup match at El Bosquet. This year the cup holds a special place in the hearts of the club as sadly two of our longest standing members, Ann Fowles and Roy Buttress both passed.

The days leading up to the match predicted that there would be rain and possibly storms at some stage during the day.

As it turned out the match was fished in warm sunshine with a light breeze, so much for weather forecasts. The match was won by Willie Moons who drew one of the current hot pegs, 29, to take a creditable 24.12kg caught using straight lead fished over corn and pellets.

Second, on the adjacent peg (30) was Roy Dainty who had 14.30kg on pole and flake. Third was Doug Hornblow with 10.98kg, mainly caught using pole and maggot, from peg 21 who pipped Jeremey Fardoe by the narrowest of margins, Jeremy having 10.96kg caught on pole and meat.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.