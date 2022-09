An earthquake, with a reported magnitude of 2.6, shook Torrevieja and the surrounding area on Thursday morning.

The tremor had an epicentre in Guardamar del Segura, with a depth of 7 kilometres.

To see the full report, click here.

If you felt the earthquake, you can also report what you felt and observed to the official institute which deals with earthquakes, the IGN, by clicking this link.