



The Spanish Government has announced that from Tuesday 20 September, it will NO longer be necessary to fill out the health control form (Spain Travel Health Form) to travel to Spain, NOR to present the QR code for #SpTH at the arrival airport.

The requirement to complete the form, which acted in a similar way to the UK Passenger Locator Form, was withdrawn from some passengers already, but has now been extended to cover everyone entering the country.

As a result, as of Tuesday 20 September 2022, the Spain Travel Health #SpTH portal is no longer operational, both the website and the mobile applications.

The Spanish Ministry of Health still maintains their website offering Covid travel information, which can be visited here, https://www.sanidad.gob.es/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm

If you would like to read or download the Spanish document which published this change, you can do so here, https://boe.es/boe/dias/2022/09/19/pdfs/BOE-A-2022-15206.pdf

Covid travel restrictions are gradually easing in Spain, although it is still mandatory to wear a mask on the plane on flights to and from the country, a requirement which the Government has stated it will not relax until the health experts say that it is safe to do so.

If you would like to read or download the Spanish rule on wearing masks on planes, you can do so here, https://boe.es/boe/dias/2022/04/20/pdfs/BOE-A-2022-6449.pdf

Once in the airport, off the plane, it is now only a recommendation to wear a mask, although this should be considered essential for protecting your health, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, according to the health experts.