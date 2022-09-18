



Former President Takes to Acting

Former Spanish PM, Mariano Rajoy, currently working as a Property Registrar in Santa Pola, has made the leap from politics to cinema and will make his debut on the big screen with a cameo in Paco Arango’s next film.

The charity project, entitled Mi Otro Jon, will feature Carmen Maura, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Fernando Albizu and Olivia Molina among the cast.

Mariano Rajoy will play himself in a film that tells the story of Merche (Carmen Maura), an old woman with a terminal illness.

Bull turns the tables as it kills butcher

A butcher who worked at bullring in Murcia was killed last week, after he was gored by a bull he was about to sedate before it went to the slaughterhouse to be killed.

The incident occurred at the Feria de Murcia. The bull was jabbed with sedative from a distance with a pole, the common practice, and fell to the ground, motionless.

When the butcher approached the bull, as it lay lifeless on the ground, the bull jumped up and attacked him, repeatedly charging at him.

The health services transferred the butcher to the Reina Sofía hospital, where he died from cardiorespiratory arrest.

European Union approves new rules on minimum wages

Minimum wages in all EU countries must guarantee decent living and working conditions, and Member States must promote collective wage bargaining, passed last week with 505 votes in favour, 92 against and 44 abstentions.

The Directive aims to improve working and living conditions for all EU workers, as well as promote economic and social progress. To achieve this, it establishes minimum requirements that guarantee adequate minimum wages either through national legislation or collective agreements. In addition, it improves the effective access of all workers to the protection of the minimum wage. However, setting the minimum wage will remain a competence of the Member States.

Madrid prepares for the most important electric vehicle event in Spain 65

The seventh edition of the Madrid Electric Vehicle Fair (VEM2022), took place last weekend, coinciding with the European Mobility Week. More than 60 exhibitors and 30 manufacturers exhibited their wares..

The event has the objective of accelerating electric mobility in the Spanish car fleet and publicising the existing electric vehicle models on the market.

Human Papillomavirus vaccination from 1 October

The Minister of Health, has said that the Valencian Community will begin administering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to children as of October 1. Until now only 12-year-old girls were vaccinated.

“Now the Valencian Community becomes one of the first autonomies to administer the vaccination to boys. It is a measure that seeks to extend protection against HPV infection in both boys and girls”, said Mínguez.

Thousands Left Without Treatment at Torrevieja Hospital in Summer

According to staff working at the Torrevieja hospital, the summer has been a “genuine catastrophe” for the provision of healthcare, as they reveal that thousands of patients gave up waiting at the Accident and Emergency department and left without treatment.

According to the medics, 3,934 people left the Emergency Room during the months of July and August. Of the 14,734 people requesting treatment at the facility, the figures reveal that more than 26% (one in four patients) left without being treated.

Zenia Boulevard Wins Environmental Award

The Instituto para la Calidad Turística Española (ICTE) has presented Zenia Boulevard with the S Mark for Tourism Sustainability, the first shopping centre in Spain to be awarded with this distinction, which guarantees implementation and compliance of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda in tourist establishments.

Learn Spanish at Zenia Boulevard

Following the success of previous courses, the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre are organising another Spanish course for those wishing to learn the language of Spain.

Although it is not until May 2023, you should register now as places are limited and are quick to go.

The free 3-month mini-courses will be given at the Work Hub, located on the centre’s restaurant floor. The classes are weekly, with a duration of 01 h 30 min and will be taught by a professional.

To reserve your place, visit the customer service point at Zenia Bouevard.

Historic Ships Visiting Santa Pola

As part of the 50th anniversary of the Club Náutico in Santa Pola, the harbour will welcome 2 historic ships for 5 days, from Wednesday, 28 September 2022 to Sunday, 2 October 2022.

The town will host the Galleon Andalucía, a replica of the Spanish galleons in the 16th century and the “Paleibote”, Pascual Flores, normally situated in Torrevieja, a 3-masted sailboat that formerly transported salt between Torrevieja and North Africa.

The Galleon will be open to all with ticket prices set at €7 for adults, €4 for children and €18 for families of up to 5 people.

In the Paleibote you can enjoy a 3-hour day of navigation both in the morning and in the afternoon, with a maximum of 50 people. Ticket prices are €45 for adults and €25 for children.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.velacuadra.es, and to learn more about the Pascual Flores, there is a dedicated website, https://www.pascualflores.org/en/.

The 34th Ciudad de Torrevieja Choral Gala

The 34th Choral Meeting, Ciudad de Torrevieja, will be held at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja on September 22, 23 and 24 at 20:30.

The Opening Gala will be Thursday 22nd, featuring Francisco Vallejos Choir and Casanovas Maestro Choir. Further concerts will be held each day with ticket prices just 5 euro, which can be purchased through the website entradasatualcance.com and habaneras.org.