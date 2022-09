Services and tributes were paid to HM Queen Elizabeth last week across the region with a requiem mass to be held in Torrevieja on Wednesday.

In politics Carolina Gracia was confirmed as the Orihuela candidate to fight the May election for PSOE while neighbouring Torrevieja will not name their contender until November.

The former President of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, turned to acting in Santa Pola while Studio32 continue their own preparations for a Night on Broadway to be held in San Fulgencio.