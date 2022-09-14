



Two sports congresses will be held in Torrevieja in October, the 8th Congress of Sports Management and 4th State Congress of Sports Management, which will be held at the Torrevieja International Auditorium, the October 20 and 21.

The Councillor for Sports in Torrevieja, Diana Box, made the announcement in a press conference, accompanied by the president of the Association of Professional Sports Managers of the Valencian Community (GEPACV), Miguel Ángel Nogueras, and the president of the Federation of Sports Management Associations of Spain (FAGDE), Fernando Paris.

The events will bring together 16 speakers of recognised prestige at the national level in sports management and that has the support of the Provincial Council of Alicante and the Generalitat Valenciana.

In addition, during the event, prizes will be awarded to the public institutions that have most promoted, disseminated and supported sport, the winner this year being the Torrevieja Council.

The organisers of the congress have reported that around 400 people from all over Spain will participate, highlighting the suitability of the Torrevieja International Auditorium for having excellent facilities.