



Pilar Christian Community Church

” Where every person matters but God matters most! “

Having faithfully served the congregation in Pilar Christian Community Church (PCCC) since October 2013, the previous Pastor retired along with his wife moved back to the UK in March to be with their family.

Peter and Averil Hall loved their role here at the church and are missed by many both here and among our wider visitors who return again and again to their “church in Spain.” There was a lovely `send off` to give thanks and wish them well with their health and final retirement.

Our new Pastor is Antonio Lopez from Alicante who visits regularly, but the weekly running of the church and services is under the guidance of Phil Molloy who is an AOG (Assemblies of God) MIT. Antonio has been the AOG coordinator of the Levante and Murcia region (FRALEMA) for 15 years serving other pastors and churches in the area.

Phil has been a teacher for many years, and most recently taught at a local International School. Phil has been a member of PCCC since 2010 and on the leadership team since 2013.

Services are Pentecostal/Evangelical in style and content so yes, we can be a little bit `hands in the air` but our focus is on God´s Word and how we can live a right life as Jesus taught us. Nobody is ever made feel uncomfortable and there is no pressure whatsoever to be `happy clappy`- in fact, there´s not a lot of clappy at all.

Since Covid many people have thought about God and life and how vulnerable we can all be; how precious life is, and how much we have all taken things for granted. Some have moved to prayer and fellowship with other like-minded Christians and some have moved away from it.

In Colossians 3:16 we are told “ Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” and likewise in Hebrews 10:24-25 “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

The way the world is in crisis on so many levels, must surely make us all look to the future. Why not come and check us out? See if perhaps God is calling you to fellowship with other Christians, to hear His Word and look to your future with Him. See our website at: pilarchurch.com

Many people expect and look for a “proper” church building but of course we all know that the church of God is made of people and is not the building itself. Pilar Christian Community Church is in the 2nd doorway along, tucked just off the Calle Mayor along the side of Vinicore and the Perfumeria in Pilar de la Horadada.

Sunday services, in English, are from 11am – 12:15 and we chat over tea/coffee afterwards. Feel free to pop in and join us – for a morning, for a while or for a lifetime!

Queries: Contact Phil on 660140419 or at phil.molloypccc@gmail.com or Sandie on 645290078