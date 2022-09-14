



The Diputación de Alicante has granted the Association of Pensioners and Retirees Sagrado Corazón de Los Montesinos, a subsidy amounting to €1,278.51.

A statement by Andreu Garcia Francisco administrator of the Association Pensionitas and Retirees Sagrado Los Montesinos, said:

The funds are for the Coexistence and Culture Programme, through the Call for Subsidies to Associations and other non-profit private entities for the elderly, which act in the field of Social Welfare.

Funds are intended to cover the expenses incurred in the development of training, therapeutic and coexistence activities, which are carried out in the province of Alicante between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.