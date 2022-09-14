



The mayor of Malaga, Paco de la Torre, has been honoured by HM the Queen for his services to fostering community relations in Malaga. He has been awarded an honorary OBE at a ceremony officiated by the UK ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott.

“It is a real honour to present such a well-deserved decoration, and a great pleasure on a personal level to be able to recognise the great work that Paco de la Torre has promoted for years to strengthen relations – now so close – between the United Kingdom and the city of Malaga,” said the Right Hon. Hugh Elliott.

A Malaga town hall statement read: “Among the reasons for granting the distinction, are his promotion of the relations between the United Kingdom and Malaga as well as his contribution to the economic and social development of the city and its residents, including the large British business sector and tourists.”

Caption: Paco de la Torre: HWith the UK ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott.