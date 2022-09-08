



The AFA Alzheimer’s support group in Torrevieja has announced a series of activities and events that it has prepared during the month of September to commemorate World Alzheimer’s Day.

The activities will begin on 15th September with an excursion to the Guardamar del Segura park. The IV Solidarity Dinner will also take place at 9:00 p.m. at the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja. Likewise, it will install an information table on the 16th and 20th on calle Concepción and in the Plaza de la Constitución, respectively.

On Wednesday 21, which is World Alzheimer’s Day, activities will be held at its headquarters for users, the manifesto will be read and then there will be a special performance and a paella. On the 23rd, an activity for relatives “A caress for Alzheimer’s” is scheduled and on the 29th a series of talks are scheduled at the Casino from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., followed by a wine of honour. Finally, on October 2, the VII Solidarity Race/March will be held, starting at 10:00 am from the Casino. Registration, with a donation of 10 euro, is now open at www.asuspuestos.es.