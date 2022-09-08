



A demonstration is being organised, gaining strength through social media, for users of Torrevieja Hospital to come together to demand improvements in healthcare at the medical facility.

The demonstration is set to take place on Tuesday 27 September, starting at 19:00 at the Plaza de la Constitución.

The slogan for the demonstration is simply “for decent healthcare” and aims to denounce the “lack of doctors and nurses” in the Torrevieja health department.

The “Sanidad Excelente” platform, who have been reporting on the situation for some time, has shown its support for the demonstration, after receiving the invitation from the organisers. “The chaos due to the lack of doctors and nurses in the municipalities of the Department 22 of Health and especially in the Torrevieja Hospital is the fundamental reason for this fair and necessary call,” says the platform. “We can’t take it anymore and the time for mobilisation has come,” they conclude.