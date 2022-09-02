



The Alicante Provincial Council has invested 900,000 euro in the improvement and repair of roads in more than 80 municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. The institution has resolved the distribution of these aids for carrying out patching and clearing work, as well as for carrying out emergency actions on roads affected by meteorological incidents, according to a statement.

The deputy for Highways, Alejandro Morant, explained that thanks to this call “action will be taken on more than 300 non-provincially owned roads in order to maintain the safety and roadworthiness of roads that, in some cases, are essential for the day by day of our peoples”.

All the requests submitted to the subsidy lines for simple repairs, clearing and patching have been met, a total of 147 of 81 municipalities, since some of them have submitted more than one request. The investment for these cases has been 716,953 euro.

In Vega Baja, the councils of Formentera del Segura, Benferri, Daya Vieja, Algorfa, Jacarilla, Daya Nueva, San Isidro, Granja de Rocamora, Rafal and Benijofar have requested support from the Provincial Council.