



Classrooms will no longer have to be ventilated constantly and interpersonal distance will no longer have to be maintained in school canteens, according to the update of the document on prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against COVID-19 for educational centres, prepared by the Public Health Commission (CSP).

And as long as the epidemiological situation allows it, the need for ventilation to be permanent is eliminated, and it is recommended to ventilate several times a day, between classes, adapting the time to the characteristics of the classroom.

In addition, the work allows most school groups interact in any situation and physical space.

In the same way, the recommendation to maintain interpersonal distance and to organise breakfast or snack in morning or extracurricular activities by coexistence groups is eliminated.

Finally, the Public Health Commission has agreed to eliminate the need to intensify the cleaning work, reverting to the usual terms for the educational field.