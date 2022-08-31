



Los Alcázares town hall set itself a challenge for this summer, to fill the parks with families and offer the little ones original and fun activities and shows that they could enjoy. “And we have overcome this challenge even above our expectations,” says the Councillor for Celebrations, José Carlos Castejón.

Throughout the summer, thousands of boys and girls have participated in the activities that the Department of Celebrations has organised in different parks and squares of Los Alcázares.

The ‘Game Show’ and the ‘Pirate Foam Party’ events have been held in the municipality on different Sundays this summer and the result of the event has always been very successful. “The involvement and participation of neighbours and visitors has surprised us every day. Many families went to the parks and squares to enjoy the musical shows, the pedal go-karts, the foam parties, and many other activities that have been developed for all the boys and girls who have wanted to attend”, highlights the councillor Jose Carlos Castejon.