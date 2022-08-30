



A border collie named Senda has become the eighth member of the canine fire service of Alicante, after successfully completing specialist training.

Senda is the only dog in Spain that can detect traces of accelerants, even after a fire. Accelerants, including petrol, are used often by arsonists to cause a fire to engulf quicker.

In the cases where Senda detects their presence, the fire service can notify the “CSI” section of the Guardia Civil without delays, helping preserve vital evidence.

Caption: Senda: Detects traces of accelerants after fire.