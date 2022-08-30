



SC Torrevieja will host arch rivals CD Montesinos on September 25th in the provisional fixture list of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 2022-23 season.

CD Montesinos host U.D. La Coca-Aspense on September 18 at the Municipal Stadium; with Monte hosting C.F. Rafal on October 2 in another noted fixture.

In a pre season friendly fixture played at the weekend Racing San Miguel (pictured below) defeated Sporting Saladar 2-1 at the Montesico Blanco with goals by Garre and Lucas for Racing.

Meanwhile Club Deportivo Murada have signed Tony Bale from Benferri CF ahead of the 2022-23 season.