Having completed all pre season friendlies, it’s now all systems go for CD Thader. They start the new campaign with the arrival of UD Ilicitana to Moi Gomez stadium next Sunday 4 September, ko 11.30. It’s been non stop action since they played the first of these warm up matches on 3 August, having squeezed in 7 matches in that time. The most recent involved a trip to Guardamar last Wednesday, then a home match 2 days later.

Against regional div 2 side Guardamar, newly signed Mirete made his debut, and will be sharing goalkeeping duties with Pablo and Amine throughout the season. Although he didn’t keep a clean sheet, he did produce a number of important saves, in a match where Pedro Juan put the visitors ahead just before the interval. Parity was restored on 55 mins, before attacking full back Rosquin scored a cracker to make it a 2-1 victory for Thader.

Fast forward to Friday, when Alicante based Jove Espanol arrived at Moi Gomez stadium with high hopes of promotion from the 3rd division. Once again, there were many changes from the previous match, in which only captain Lloyd, Berni & Rafa were the only survivors. It looked like Quino’s 40th min strike would be enough to win the match, but Amine could do little to prevent the equalizing Jove goal after 76 mins, and that’s the way it finished.