



Students from El Limonar in Villamartín, an international school located in San Miguel de Salinas, have raised 13,000 euros this year for NGOs and other groups. Throughout the year, the students have taken part in multiple solidarity initiatives, which has been encouraged and supported through its board of directors, teachers and Cognita, the international group of schools to which the college belongs.

These include ecological and environmental activities, such as the collection of more than 100 kilos of plastic waste, the donation to the Red Cross of an interactive whiteboard and computer equipment, the Poppy Appeal for the Orihuela Costa Branch of The Royal British Legion, as well as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which has played a leading role in recent months

There was also Christmas Jumper Day and the chocolate party in support of Save The Child in Spain together with the ongoing collaboration with local food banks, through which clothing, toys, cleaning and hygiene products have been provided; or fundraising for the British Legion in its Orihuela Costa branch.

“We are very proud of the involvement and commitment that the students and their families, the teachers and staff of ELIS Villamartín, have shown throughout the yearas we all do our bit to achieve a more egalitarian society. This is something that we intend to continue encouraging with all the resources that are within our reach”, said its director, Simon Roberts.