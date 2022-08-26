



The Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat recommends extreme caution this weekend when traveling by road in the Valencian Community as the holiday return operation coincides with episodes of heavy rains and storms forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in certain parts of the region (Torrevieja itself should not be affected by the storms).

The special traffic operation for the return of the summer holidays begins this Friday at 15:00 and will remain active until midnight on Sunday, August 28. But it will be from the afternoon of this Friday and Saturday when the most intense stormy phenomena occur, especially in the interior of the province of Valencia, where the orange level pre-emergency has been decreed due to rains and storms.

The regional secretary for Security and Emergencies, José María Ángel, has insisted on launching a message of “maximum caution before a weekend that is marked by many trips along the roads of the Valencian Community, with unfavourable weather conditions that require Much more caution at the wheel.

Ángel added that in order to provide citizens with a better service, “the ‘1 1 2 Comunitat Valenciana’ Emergency telephone service shifts will continue with a 24% increase in personnel to offer more extensive attention to possible contingencies that may be given on the roads and in anticipation of greater attention due to the expected weather situation.

The Emergency Coordination Centre recommends, therefore, that the most appropriate time for the trip be scheduled, avoiding the most unfavourable hours and, if necessary, using the alternative itineraries proposed by the General Directorate of Traffic.

In the case of driving in the rain, it is recommended to drive on main roads and motorways and moderate your speed, as well as find out about the state of the roads of the route to follow and possible alternative itineraries; avoid underpasses and bridges that offer doubts about their resistance.