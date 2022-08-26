



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,343 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 163 in Castellón (189,578 in total), 405 in Alicante (524,845 in total) and 775 in Valencia (827,746 in total).

Of these, 767 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 104 from Castellón, 243 from Alicante and 420 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 565 people admitted for COVID-19, 33 of them in the ICU: 94 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the ICU; 169 in the province of Alicante, 6 of them in the ICU, and 302 in the province of Valencia, 20 in the ICU.

20 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 14 days except for three in late July. They are 7 women, between 70 and 89 years old, and 13 men, between 71 and 92 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,969: 1,176 in the province of Castellón, 3,806 in Alicante and 4,987 in Valencia.