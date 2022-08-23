



Racing San Miguel CF continued its preparation ahead of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9, 2022-23 season in a pre-season friendly against Atlético Pinatarense.

Despite having significant absences, Victor Bascuñana Seva’s team got good feelings from Montesico Blanco in a match that ended with a 1-2 defeat, with Rico netting for Racing.

Guille signs new deal at Racing

Racing San Miguel Youth prodigy Guille López has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022-23 campaign it being his third season in the senior squad.

Versatile defender Guille who occupies the main central defence, played on the right side last season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9.

Guille went through the lower categories of Elche CF and Torrevieja CF, and completed his formative stage at Racing San Miguel CF.

“It is a renewal that fills us with pride and notably raises the competitive level of the squad following Guille renewing his contract,” said president Chema Valero.