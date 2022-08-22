



The final results calculation emphasised what a great, closely fought sailing season SAMM competitors had enjoyed.

This was despite the fact that, for various reason which included bad weather, other events scheduled at CTD and Covid cases among officials and competitors, the planned 18 races were reduced to just 8.

The results show a good distribution of first and second places among the competing boats which emphasised the very close, hard fought competition all through the season.

To calculate the final results the points of the worst two race results were dropped for every boat and this gave very tight final scores. Just three quarters of a point separating the winning boat Ginetta from the second placed boat Shoestring Dos and, a quarter of a point separating Dos and the third place boat, Shoestring Uno.

The autumn season is scheduled to start on October 9th.

