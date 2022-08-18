



The City Council is planning a modification of the general Plan at the request of a developer to build houses on four plots of 14,000 square meters, which until now have been reserved for sports, health and cultural use

The Orihuela City Council is preparing a new modification to the General Urban Plan (PGOU) which will change the use of four plots from private facilities (for sports, administrative, health and cultural use) to residential.

The change will add up to 14,000 square meters, with a building area of ​​4,604, where 58 homes would be built.

All this is being rushed through at the proposal of the construction company, which justifies the change because it is the only unbuilt land in the C-1 sector of Playa Flamenca.

The project adjoins Calle Nicolás de Bussi and is close to the public facilities of Los Dolses school and the Playa Flamenca market, in an area where the price is 2,155 euros per square metre and in a urbanised area where residents and tourists have long complained about the poor state of services and infrastructures.

Mayoress, Carolina Gracia, who decided to submit the draft to the Councillor for Town Planning, José Aix, has sent the document to the Territorial Town Planning Service. The text states, “this modification responds to the need to adapt the current planning to the problems generated since its almost 40 years ago.”

The promoter states that “any urban development for a use different from the current one would improve the condition and its landscape integration with the environment.