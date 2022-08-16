



Three firefighters and eight people have been admitted to hospitals following the fire in a flat in Elche on Monday.

The firefighters, all from the Alicante Provincial Consortium, were injured with burns of varying degrees, while attending the extinction of a fire in a second storey apartment on Puerta de Alicante avenue in Elche. One of them has second-degree burns.

Another five people were treated for smoke inhalation and transferred by health personnel to the General University Hospital of Elx and Vinalopó, in addition to three others who presented mild symptoms and who went to a local centro de salud by their own means.

The firefighters were called to the fire at around 9:39 am, in a house located on the second floor of an eight-storey building, as reported by the Provincial Consortium.

The firemen evacuated the entire building since the flames were spreading through the front of the building and along the corridors, so that almost all the floors were affected floors.

A command unit was sent to the scene; a heavy urban bomb; a stairlift; a sergeant; a corporal and four firefighters from the Elche park, who had managed to extinguish the fire by 12:00.