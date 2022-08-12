



Pilar de la Horadada town hall has announced that all of the beaches in the municipality will be closed on Sunday night, with prohibition of access and staying, from 22:00 hours of Sunday August 14, 2022, until 06:00 hours of Monday August 15, 2022.

They say that the reason for the closure is for work and maintenance reasons, but at the same time point out that the consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed on the roads and public areas, as stipulated in Article 4 of the Ordinance Relating the Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages published in BOP.

In addition, lighting fire in all kinds of open spaces is prohibited, according to the resolution of May 17, 2022, of the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, they say.