



The youth department of Torrevieja town hall has arranged beach-based events for later in August.

The activities are free, although registration is required.

PADDLE SURF

August 20 and 27 at 9:00 am

September 3 at 6:30 pm

ACROYOGA

August 20 and 27 at 9:00 am

September 3 at 9:00 am

The activities are specifically aimed at those aged between 14 to 30 years old, and places are limited, so if you are interested it is best to register early.

You can register by calling 965 714 072 or 606 055 291, or by email to juventud@torrevieja.eu