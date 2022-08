The Summer Carnival Parade will start take place in Torrevieja on Saturday evening, 13 August.

The carnival-like parade will start at 20:30 from the Cultural Center Virgen del Carmen and will travel along calle Ramón Gallud to Plaza de la Constitution.

One of the highlights of the parade will be the appearance of representatives from the Moors and Christians from Crevillente and Alicante.

