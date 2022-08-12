



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,996 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 222 in Castellón (188,791 in total), 823 in Alicante (523,125 in total), 950 in Valencia (824,789 in total) and 1 unassigned.

Of these, 960 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 125 from Castellón, 360 from Alicante and 475 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 775 people admitted for COVID-19, of which 57 are in the ICU: 118 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the ICU; 256 in the province of Alicante, 11 of them in the ICU, and 401 in the province of Valencia, 42 in the ICU.

25 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except two in July. They are 13 women, between 73 and 92 years old, and 12 men, between 77 and 101 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,888: 1,167 in the province of Castellón, 3,770 in Alicante and 4,951 in Valencia.