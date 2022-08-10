



Bulgaria Men’s national team gained their first win under the helm of coach Andrew McCulloch when defeating Slovenia in the world qualifiers in Finland.

Bulgaria gained a 143-140 victory in their ICC 2024 Men’s second T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Region qualifying match in Helsinki in what was a tense encounter after several missed fielding catches in the first innings, with Slovenia scoring 140 runs.

“The players managed to catch up – with great batting in the last overs in the second innings and got a deserved win,” said McCulloch.

McCulloch, who also coaches at La Manga Torrevieja CC, said: “Ishan De Silva scored 55 runs and was chosen as a Man of the Match for his good performance on the field. “Congratulations goes out to the entire team for the great result.”

Caption: Bulgaria’s first win under coach Andrew McCulloch against Slovenia.