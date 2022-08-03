



American actor, film producer and screenwriter Matt Damon relaxed on the beaches of Marina Alta in Jávea, Alicante, for a summer vacation.

Icon Damon, 51, who stars in upcoming movie Oppenheimer, released in 2023, was in Jávea with his actress wife Luciana Barroso and brother-in-law, Xuan, who lives in the Alicante region.

During his stay he dined in restaurants, with staff pleasantly surprised to receive a visit from one of the most famous actors in the world.

Damon who has frequented Jávea prior, returned with his wife’s family, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, and dined in various restaurants.

Hollywood star Damon posed for photos with restaurant staff. Restaurant waiters and cooks in Cala Clemence said: “Matt Damon was a very humble person, who did not claim any special treatment. He was super friendly and discreet.”

In Cala Clemence he posed for photographs with waiters and cooks smiling, dressed in a t-shirt, short jeans and a cap.

After visiting Restaurant Monsoon Thai, a spokesperson said: “It was a privilege of having a very special guest and his lovely extended family. He was very warm and friendly”.

Caption: Matt Damon, posed for photos at restaurants in Jávea, Alicante. Photos: Instagram.