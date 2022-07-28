



The roads of Torrevieja will soon be protected by a new fixed radar, that will monitor, specifically, for speeding drivers, and will change location throughout the municipality.

The town hall has awarded the contract to supply the device to the company Sociedad Ibérica de Construcciones Eléctricas, for an amount of 56,991 euro, IVA included, a bid lower than the tender of 60,000.

The initial contract included the installation of the radar itself, and two pole cabins to support the radar equipment, which would change its location up to four times a year. However, the successful bidder presented as an improvement the completion, for its part, of the civil works necessary to install the radar equipment on public roads and four other extra changes.

This installation will consist of the base and foundation of the cabin as well as the pipes, wiring and conduits for the installation of the electrical connection. In addition, the company has offered the installation of an extra post and four other changes in the location of the radar with respect to the four required in the specifications. Thus, there will be up to 3 fixed radar points but only one radar, which will change its location throughout the year as needed. What the specifications do not specify is the location of the cabins, although the government team already considered several locations when the contract went out to tender last April, such as Avenida Cortes Valencianas and Desiderio Rodriguez.

The objective of the installation of the radars is the reduction of incidents and their severity, and the reduction of pollution. According to the data included in the specifications and taken from a study by the General Directorate of Traffic to justify the suitability of having this device, it indicates that the probability of a pedestrian dying from being run over is 45% if the vehicle travels at 40 km /h. However, if the car is traveling at 30 km/h, the probability that the person hit will die is reduced to 5%.