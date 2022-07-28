



Rojales town hall has awarded the company Mediterráneo de Obras y Asfaltos SA the contract to remodel the Malecón Del Soto, with an investment of 247,961.35 euro.

The project includes the replacement of all the pavement on the outside of the boardwalk -the interior is newer and in better condition- with cobblestones. All the existing urban furniture will also be changed, the entire public lighting system, a facelift will be given to the metal structure of the pergolas that support the vegetation, as well as the pedestrian walkway between the Reina Sofía and Charles III bridges.

The Councillor for Works of Rojales, Jesús Martínez, points out that it is a necessary work due to the deterioration of the Malecón, since although the interior part was built after the channelling of the Rio Segura in the 1990s, this part remained unchanged. The works, he explains, range from the newsstand, now unused, to the Reina Sofía Bridge. The kiosk will remain, although the Council indicates that it has not yet been decided what to do with this infrastructure. Martínez explains that “the wall and the planter that starts from there will also be removed”, and to bridge the unevenness “a slope-type planter will be created.

Regarding the start of the works, the company has been required to provide the necessary guarantee to formalise the contract, which will be signed in the coming weeks, with the objective to start the work at the end of August or, at the latest, the beginning of September. Thus, according to the execution deadlines, the works must be completed before the end of November.