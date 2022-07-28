



The Department of Health of the Torrevieja Hospital has put out to tender the “sustainable mobility service” for which it will acquire 21 hybrid vehicles to provide home care to patients in its health area.

The contract is put out to tender for a price of 635,029.44 euro, with an execution period of three years. The specification includes that the destination of the vehicles will be both the Home Hospitalisation Unit and the Primary Care Centres of the Torrevieja Health Department. Thus, 11 of the 21 vehicles will go to the hospital itself, while another ten will be distributed in the health centres in Guardamar, Rojales, Torrevieja (Patricio Pérez), San Miguel de Salinas, Pilar de la Horadada, Torrevieja-La Mata, Torrevieja-La Loma, and Torrevieja-San Luis.

The activity within the Department of Health of Torrevieja presents a dispersion of up to 30 kilometres, for which it estimates that the sum of scheduled and urgent visits on an ordinary day will not exceed 100 kilometres per day, in general. Maintenance, cleaning, technical inspections and common breakdowns, not those caused negligently by the staff, if any, will also be borne by the successful bidder. In the same way, the company must have comprehensive multi-user insurance without excess, to cover all department personnel who use the vehicles and will be responsible for refuelling up to a maximum of 10,000 kilometres per year.

As for the type of vehicles, the specification states that they must be compact saloons, with five seats and five doors, an approximate autonomy of 160 kilometres, air conditioning, Bluetooth, GPS and hands-free. In addition, they must have all the elements with which they must necessarily leave according to current legislation (spare parts, triangles, vest, etc.).